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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 15
Chapter 2, Problem 15

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2=273x^2 = 27

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Start with the given equation: \(3x^2 = 27\).
Isolate the \(x^2\) term by dividing both sides of the equation by 3: \(x^2 = \frac{27}{3}\).
Simplify the right side to get \(x^2 = 9\).
Apply the square root property, which states that if \(x^2 = a\), then \(x = \pm \sqrt{a}\), so here \(x = \pm \sqrt{9}\).
Simplify the square root to express the solutions for \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property states that if x² = k, then x = ±√k. This property is used to solve quadratic equations that can be written in the form x² = a constant, allowing you to find the values of x by taking the square root of both sides.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Isolating the Variable Term

Before applying the square root property, the equation must be manipulated so that the squared term is isolated on one side. This often involves dividing or multiplying both sides of the equation to simplify it to the form x² = number.
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Equations with Two Variables

Simplifying Square Roots

After taking the square root of both sides, it is important to simplify the radical expression. This includes factoring out perfect squares and expressing the root in simplest form, which helps in finding exact solutions.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x

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Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(6x + 1) = x - 1

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Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 5x2=45 5x^2 = 45

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Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)

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Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x-5 = 7

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x - 2

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