Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
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In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(6x + 1) = x - 1
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x-5 = 7
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x - 2