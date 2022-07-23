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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 15
Chapter 2, Problem 15

Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)

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1
Recognize that the expression \((3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)\) is a product of two complex conjugates.
Recall the formula for the product of conjugates: \((a + bi)(a - bi) = a^2 + b^2\), where \(a = 3\) and \(b = 5\).
Square the real part: calculate \(3^2\).
Square the imaginary coefficient: calculate \(5^2\).
Add the two results together to write the product in standard form \(a + bi\), noting that the imaginary parts cancel out.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. They extend the real number system and are used to represent quantities that have both real and imaginary parts.
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Multiplication of Complex Numbers

To multiply complex numbers, use the distributive property (FOIL method) and apply the rule i² = -1 to simplify. Multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second, then combine like terms to get the product.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary part. After multiplication, simplify the expression to this form for clarity and consistency.
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