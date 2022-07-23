Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(6x + 1) = x - 1
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4(x + 9) = x
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x + 2
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x - 2