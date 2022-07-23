Slope-Intercept Form

The slope-intercept form of a linear equation is a way to express the relationship between x and y, highlighting the slope and y-intercept. This form is useful for quickly identifying how steep the line is and where it crosses the y-axis. In y = x - 2, the slope of 1 indicates a 45-degree angle, while the y-intercept of -2 shows where the line intersects the y-axis.