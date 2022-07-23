Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 15
Chapter 2, Problem 15

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2x-5 = 7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equation: \(2x - 5 = 7\).
Add 5 to both sides of the equation to isolate the term with \(x\): \(2x - 5 + 5 = 7 + 5\), which simplifies to \(2x = 12\).
Divide both sides of the equation by 2 to solve for \(x\): \(\frac{2x}{2} = \frac{12}{2}\), which simplifies to \(x = 6\).
Interpret the solution: since \(x = 6\) satisfies the original equation, this is a conditional equation with one solution.
Conclude that the equation is conditional because it is true for a specific value of \(x\) (namely \(x = 6\)), not for all values (identity) or no values (inconsistent).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable on one side of the equation using inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. For example, in 2x - 5 = 7, you add 5 to both sides and then divide by 2 to find x.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Types of Equations: Identity, Conditional, and Inconsistent

An identity is true for all values of the variable, a conditional equation is true for specific values, and an inconsistent equation has no solution. After solving, you determine which type applies based on the solution set.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Checking Solutions

After finding a solution, substitute it back into the original equation to verify its validity. This step confirms whether the solution satisfies the equation, helping to classify the equation correctly.
Recommended video:
05:21
Restrictions on Rational Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x

721
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2=273x^2 = 27

1028
views
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x2 + 2

147
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ∩ [- 1, 2]

707
views
Textbook Question

After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for \$336. What was the television's price before the reduction?

1000
views
Textbook Question

Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)

835
views