Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
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In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x2 + 2
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ∩ [- 1, 2]
After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for \$336. What was the television's price before the reduction?
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)