Slope and Y-Intercept

The slope of a line indicates its steepness and direction, calculated as the change in y over the change in x (rise/run). The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis, represented by the value of y when x is zero. In the equation y = x + 2, the slope is 1 and the y-intercept is 2, which are crucial for understanding the line's behavior and graphing it accurately.