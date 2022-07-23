Textbook Question
Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
587
views
Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(6x + 1) = x - 1
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4(x + 9) = x
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]