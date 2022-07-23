Textbook Question
Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
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Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(6x + 1) = x - 1
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x + 2
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x - 2