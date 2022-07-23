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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 16
Chapter 2, Problem 16

In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4(x + 9) = x

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1
Start by applying the distributive property to the left side of the equation: multiply 4 by both x and 9 to get \(4 \times x + 4 \times 9\).
Rewrite the equation after distribution as \(4x + 36 = x\).
Next, get all the variable terms on one side by subtracting \(x\) from both sides: \(4x - x + 36 = 0\).
Simplify the variable terms to combine like terms: \(3x + 36 = 0\).
Isolate \(x\) by subtracting 36 from both sides and then dividing both sides by 3: \(3x = -36\) then \(x = \frac{-36}{3}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside parentheses. For example, in 4(x + 9), you multiply 4 by x and 4 by 9, resulting in 4x + 36. This step simplifies the equation and prepares it for solving.
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Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable on one side of the equation using inverse operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. The goal is to find the value of the variable that makes the equation true.
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Checking Solutions

After finding a solution, substitute it back into the original equation to verify its correctness. This step ensures that the solution satisfies the equation and helps identify any errors made during solving.
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