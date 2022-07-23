Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 73
Chapter 2, Problem 73

Evaluate (x2 + 19)/(2 - x) for x = 3i.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Substitute x = 3i into the given expression (x^2 + 19)/(2 - x). This means replacing every occurrence of x with 3i.
Simplify the numerator x^2 + 19. First, calculate (3i)^2, which involves squaring the imaginary number 3i. Recall that i^2 = -1, so (3i)^2 = 9i^2 = 9(-1) = -9. Add this result to 19 to simplify the numerator.
Simplify the denominator 2 - x. Replace x with 3i, so the denominator becomes 2 - 3i.
Combine the simplified numerator and denominator into the fraction. The expression now takes the form of a complex fraction with a real part and an imaginary part.
If necessary, rationalize the denominator by multiplying both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator (2 + 3i). This step eliminates the imaginary part in the denominator, leaving a simplified complex number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. In this question, '3i' is a purely imaginary number, which means its real part is zero.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers

Polynomial Evaluation

Polynomial evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a polynomial expression to compute its value. In this case, the expression (x^2 + 19) is a polynomial, and we need to evaluate it by substituting x with 3i, which requires calculating (3i)^2 and then adding 19.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials

Rational Functions

A rational function is a function that can be expressed as the ratio of two polynomials. In this question, the expression (x^2 + 19)/(2 - x) is a rational function, and evaluating it at x = 3i involves calculating both the numerator and the denominator separately before performing the division.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |3x - 8| > 7

900
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x2 - 6x + 10 = 0

1032
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x + 1| + 5 = 3

899
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4x + 7 = 7(x + 1) - 3x

1094
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4(x + 5) = 21 + 4x

938
views
Textbook Question

Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)

908
views