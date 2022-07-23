Textbook Question
Without solving the given quadratic equation, determine the number and type of solutions.
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Without solving the given quadratic equation, determine the number and type of solutions.
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x2 - 6x + 10 = 0
Evaluate (x2 + 19)/(2 - x) for x = 3i.
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |x + 1| + 5 = 3
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4x + 7 = 7(x + 1) - 3x
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Multiply: (7 - 3x)(- 2 - 5x)