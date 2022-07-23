Textbook Question
Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
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Compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x2 - 2x + 1 = 0
The rule for rewriting an absolute value equation without absolute value bars can be extended to equations with two sets of absolute value bars: If u and v represent algebraic expressions, then |u| = |v| is equivalent to u = v or u = - v. Use this to solve the equations in Exercises 77–84. |4x - 3| = |4x - 5|
In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation.
Solve each absolute value inequality. 5|2x + 1| - 3 ≥ 9
List the quadrant or quadrants satisfying each condition. x3 > 0 and y3 <0