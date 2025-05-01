Problem 101
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Problem 103
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Problem 105
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.
Problem 107
If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).
Problem 108
If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).
Problem 140
In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.
Problem 143
Solve for x:
Problem 1
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (1, 6]
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 5, 2)
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, 1]
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Problem 9
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. [- 3, ∞)
Problem 11
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 3)
Problem 13
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
Problem 15
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ∩ [- 1, 2]
Problem 17
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]
Problem 19
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)
Problem 21
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ⋃ [1, 8)
Problem 23
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ∩ (6, ∞)
Problem 25
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ⋃ (6, ∞)
Problem 27
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5x + 11 < 26
Problem 29
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 3x - 7 ≥ 13
Problem 31
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. -9x ≥ 36
Problem 35
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(x + 1) + 2 ≥ 3x + 6
Problem 37
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 2x - 11 < - 3(x + 2)
Problem 39
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - (x + 3) ≥ 4 - 2x
Problem 41
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1
Problem 43
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - x/2 > 4
Problem 45
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. (x - 4)/6 ≥ (x - 2)/9 + 5/18
Problem 47
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(3x - 2) - 3x < 3(1 + 3x) - 7
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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