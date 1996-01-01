College Algebra
3. Functions and Graphs
Basics of Functions and Their Graphs
Graph Functions by Plotting Points
Problem
In Exercises 1–10, determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(-3, -3), (-2, −2), (−1, −1), (0, 0)}
