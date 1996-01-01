Welcome back. I'm so glad you're here. We have this equation, y equals the square root of X -37 and we are to determine if this equation defines why as a function of X. Well, the first step in determining if y is a function of X is we want to get why by itself on one side of the equation. And look they already did that for us, that was so kind. And now what we want to do is look at this equation and ask for every value of X. Is there only one value of why? And yeah, if we put in a value for X, we would only get one value for why in a really good clue as to whether that's what's going on is when you go through the process of getting why by itself. On one side, did you ever end up with a plus or minus on the other side of the equation? Like did you take the square root of why? And then end up with a plus or minus on the right hand side. And in this case there is no plus or minus given, it is the square root of X. But there's no indication that we had to take the square root of why. So there's no plus or minus and therefore there's only one value of Y for every value of X. And it's true that y is a function of X. In this case we look at the answer choices and this matches with answer choice. A well done. We'll catch you on the next one

