Textbook Question
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
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Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Let (x1, y₁) = (7, 2) and (x2, y2) = (1, −1). Find √[(x2 − x1)² + (y2 − y₁)²]. Express the - answer in simplified radical form.
Solve: 5x3/4- 15 = 0.
In Exercises 105–106, find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (2, 6) and (-12, 4)
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve by completing the square: y² – 6y — 4 = 0.
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the circle with center (1, -1) and radius 1.