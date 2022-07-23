Solve: 5x3/4- 15 = 0.

Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
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Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
In Exercises 101–102, find an equation for f^(-1)(x). Then graph f and f^(-1) in the same rectangular coordinate system. f(x) = 1 - x^2, x ≥ 0.
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Let (x1, y₁) = (7, 2) and (x2, y2) = (1, −1). Find √[(x2 − x1)² + (y2 − y₁)²]. Express the - answer in simplified radical form.
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = x³/2
Solve by completing the square: 2x² – 5x + 1 = 0.