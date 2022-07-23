Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛x+2
In Exercises 105–106, find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (2, 6) and (-12, 4)
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Key Concepts
Midpoint Formula
Coordinate Plane
Endpoints of a Line Segment
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2)(x − 2)³ – 1
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Let (x1, y₁) = (7, 2) and (x2, y2) = (1, −1). Find √[(x2 − x1)² + (y2 − y₁)²]. Express the - answer in simplified radical form.
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve by completing the square: y² – 6y — 4 = 0.
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the circle with center (1, -1) and radius 1.