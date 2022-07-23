Midpoint Formula

The midpoint formula is used to find the midpoint of a line segment defined by two endpoints in a coordinate plane. It is given by the formula M = ((x1 + x2)/2, (y1 + y2)/2), where (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) are the coordinates of the endpoints. This formula calculates the average of the x-coordinates and the average of the y-coordinates, resulting in the coordinates of the midpoint.