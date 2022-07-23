Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
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Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. r(x) = (x − 2)³ +1
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: 3|2x-1| ≥ 21
Solve: 5x3/4- 15 = 0.
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = x³/2
In Exercises 105–106, find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (2, 6) and (-12, 4)
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the circle with center (1, -1) and radius 1.