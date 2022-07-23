Vertical Compression

Vertical compression occurs when a function's output values are multiplied by a factor between 0 and 1, resulting in a graph that is 'squished' towards the x-axis. In the case of h(x) = x³/2, the factor of 1/2 compresses the graph of f(x) = x³ vertically, making it less steep. This concept is vital for understanding how the shape of the graph changes in response to the transformation applied.