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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 101
Chapter 3, Problem 101

Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = x³/2

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Start by identifying the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. This is a basic cubic function with a graph that passes through the origin (0, 0) and has a characteristic S-shape, increasing to the right and decreasing to the left.
Recognize that the given function, h(x) = x³/2, is a transformation of the standard cubic function. Specifically, dividing the cubic term by 2 represents a vertical compression of the graph by a factor of 1/2.
To apply the vertical compression, take each y-coordinate of the points on the graph of f(x) = x³ and multiply it by 1/2. For example, if a point on f(x) is (1, 1), it becomes (1, 1/2) on h(x). Similarly, if a point is (-1, -1), it becomes (-1, -1/2).
Plot the transformed points on the graph and sketch the new curve. The overall shape of the graph remains the same (an S-shape), but it is vertically compressed, making it less steep compared to the original cubic function.
Label the graph of h(x) = x³/2 clearly, and ensure that the key points and the general behavior of the function are accurately represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cubic Functions

A cubic function is a polynomial function of degree three, typically expressed in the form f(x) = ax³ + bx² + cx + d. The standard cubic function, f(x) = x³, has a characteristic S-shaped curve that passes through the origin and extends infinitely in both directions. Understanding the basic shape and properties of cubic functions is essential for analyzing transformations.
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Function Composition

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve altering the position or shape of a function's graph through various operations, such as translations, reflections, stretches, and compressions. For example, the function h(x) = x³/2 represents a vertical compression of the standard cubic function f(x) = x³. Recognizing how these transformations affect the graph is crucial for accurately sketching the new function.
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Intro to Transformations

Vertical Compression

Vertical compression occurs when a function's output values are multiplied by a factor between 0 and 1, resulting in a graph that is 'squished' towards the x-axis. In the case of h(x) = x³/2, the factor of 1/2 compresses the graph of f(x) = x³ vertically, making it less steep. This concept is vital for understanding how the shape of the graph changes in response to the transformation applied.
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