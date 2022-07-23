Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 38b
Chapter 3, Problem 38b

In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| b. f(-5)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function f(x) = |x + 3| / |x + 3|. This function involves absolute values in both the numerator and denominator. The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero, so it is always non-negative.
Step 2: Substitute the given value of x = -5 into the function. This means replacing x with -5 in both the numerator and denominator: f(-5) = |(-5) + 3| / |(-5) + 3|.
Step 3: Simplify the expressions inside the absolute value bars. For the numerator and denominator, calculate (-5) + 3, which equals -2. So the function becomes f(-5) = |-2| / |-2|.
Step 4: Evaluate the absolute values. The absolute value of -2 is 2, so the function simplifies to f(-5) = 2 / 2.
Step 5: Simplify the fraction. Divide the numerator by the denominator to find the simplified value of the function at x = -5.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, represents the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. For example, |3| = 3 and |-3| = 3. This function is crucial in evaluating expressions that involve both positive and negative values, as it affects the outcome based on the sign of the input.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition

Evaluating Functions

Evaluating a function involves substituting a specific value for the independent variable (in this case, x) into the function's expression. This process allows us to determine the corresponding output value. For instance, to evaluate f(-5), we replace x with -5 in the function f(x) = |x + 3| / |x + 3| and simplify the expression accordingly.
Recommended video:
4:26
Evaluating Composed Functions

Simplifying Expressions

Simplifying expressions involves reducing them to their most basic form, often by performing arithmetic operations and applying algebraic rules. In the context of the given function, simplification may include canceling common factors or reducing fractions. Understanding how to simplify is essential for accurately determining the value of the function after evaluation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:07
Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/|x + 3| a. f(5)

145
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–40, find the slope of the line passing through each pair of points or state that the slope is undefined. Then indicate whether the line through the points rises, falls, is horizontal, or is vertical. (-1, -2) and (-3, -4)

159
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)

151
views
Textbook Question

Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x, g(x) = x + 3

862
views
Textbook Question

Find f+gf+g, fgf-g, fgfg, and fg\(\frac{f}{g}\). Determine the domain for each function.

f(x)=5x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=5-x^2, g(x)=x2+4x12g\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2+4x-12

623
views
Textbook Question

Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-4, 0), r = 10

851
views