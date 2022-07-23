Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 42
Chapter 3, Problem 42

Find f+gf+g, fgf-g, fgfg, and fg\(\frac{f}{g}\). Determine the domain for each function.
f(x)=61xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=6-\(\frac{1}{x}\), g(x)=1xg\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find \( (f+g)(x) \), add the functions: \( f(x) = 6 - \frac{1}{x} \) and \( g(x) = \frac{1}{x} \). Combine like terms: \( (f+g)(x) = 6 - \frac{1}{x} + \frac{1}{x} = 6 \). The domain of \( f+g \) is all real numbers except \( x = 0 \) because division by zero is undefined.
To find \( (f-g)(x) \), subtract the functions: \( f(x) = 6 - \frac{1}{x} \) and \( g(x) = \frac{1}{x} \). Combine like terms: \( (f-g)(x) = 6 - \frac{1}{x} - \frac{1}{x} = 6 - \frac{2}{x} \). The domain of \( f-g \) is all real numbers except \( x = 0 \).
To find \( (fg)(x) \), multiply the functions: \( f(x) = 6 - \frac{1}{x} \) and \( g(x) = \frac{1}{x} \). Distribute \( g(x) \) into \( f(x) \): \( (fg)(x) = (6 - \frac{1}{x}) \cdot \frac{1}{x} = \frac{6}{x} - \frac{1}{x^2} \). The domain of \( fg \) is all real numbers except \( x = 0 \).
To find \( \frac{f}{g}(x) \), divide the functions: \( f(x) = 6 - \frac{1}{x} \) and \( g(x) = \frac{1}{x} \). Perform the division: \( \frac{f}{g}(x) = \frac{6 - \frac{1}{x}}{\frac{1}{x}} = x(6 - \frac{1}{x}) = 6x - 1 \). The domain of \( \frac{f}{g} \) is all real numbers except \( x = 0 \).
For each function, ensure the domain excludes \( x = 0 \) because both \( f(x) \) and \( g(x) \) involve division by \( x \), which is undefined at \( x = 0 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Domain

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For rational functions, like f(x) = 6 - 1/x and g(x) = 1/x, the domain excludes any values that make the denominator zero, as division by zero is undefined.
Recommended video:
3:51
Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Rational Functions

Rational functions are expressions formed by the ratio of two polynomials. They can exhibit unique behaviors, such as vertical asymptotes where the denominator equals zero. Understanding the structure of rational functions is crucial for determining their domains and identifying points of discontinuity.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions

Operations on Functions

Operations on functions, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, involve combining two functions to create a new function. Each operation may affect the domain of the resulting function, particularly when division is involved, as it can introduce restrictions based on the original functions' domains.
Recommended video:
7:24
Multiplying & Dividing Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x

966
views
Textbook Question

Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = (3/4)x-2

123
views
Textbook Question

Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = (1/2)f(2x)

635
views
Textbook Question

Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x

877
views
Textbook Question

Find ƒ-g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x

1063
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (4, -7) and parallel to the line whose equation is 3x + y - 9 = 0.

305
views