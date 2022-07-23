Textbook Question
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
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Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = (3/4)x-2
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = (1/2)f(2x)
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
Find ƒ-g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (4, -7) and parallel to the line whose equation is 3x + y - 9 = 0.