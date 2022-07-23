Step 4: Determine the domain of fg(x). The domain of a function is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. For g(x) = 1/x, x cannot be 0 because division by zero is undefined. Similarly, for f(x) = 2 + 1/x, x cannot be 0. Since fg(x) = 2 + x does not involve division by x, the only restriction comes from g(x), so x ≠ 0.