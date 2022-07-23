Textbook Question
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
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Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
Give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = (3/4)x-2
Find , , , and . Determine the domain for each function.
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Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = (1/2)f(2x)
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. ƒ(x) = x² − 4, x ≥ 0
Find ƒ-g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x