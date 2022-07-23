Textbook Question
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
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Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = -f(x) +3
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)+3
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = x +3
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 2, passing through (3, 5)
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/(x+7) + 3/(x-9)