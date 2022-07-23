Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16
1922
views
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = ∛(x − 4) and g(x) = x³ +4
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)+3
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (4, −7) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 2y – 3 = 0
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 2, passing through (3, 5)