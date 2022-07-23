In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x + y = 16
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 2, passing through (3, 5)
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Key Concepts
Point-Slope Form of a Line
Slope-Intercept Form of a Line
Using Given Conditions to Find the Equation
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = ∛(x − 4) and g(x) = x³ +4
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and general form. Passing through (4, −7) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 2y – 3 = 0
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = x +3
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (3.5, 8.2) and (-0.5, 6.2)