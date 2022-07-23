Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. (a) f(-2), (b) f(1), (c) f(2)
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 10
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(-x)+3
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Step 1: Analyze the given graph of y = f(x). The graph is a horizontal line segment from (1, -3) to (4, -3). This means that f(x) = -3 for all x in the interval [1, 4].
Step 2: Understand the transformation g(x) = f(-x) + 3. The function f(-x) reflects the graph of f(x) across the y-axis. This means the x-coordinates of the points on the graph will be negated.
Step 3: Apply the reflection transformation f(-x). The original points (1, -3) and (4, -3) will become (-1, -3) and (-4, -3), respectively. The horizontal line segment is now between (-4, -3) and (-1, -3).
Step 4: Apply the vertical shift of +3 to the reflected graph. This means adding 3 to the y-coordinates of all points on the graph. The points (-4, -3) and (-1, -3) will become (-4, 0) and (-1, 0), respectively.
Step 5: Plot the transformed graph g(x). The new graph is a horizontal line segment from (-4, 0) to (-1, 0).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Transformation
Function transformations involve altering the graph of a function through shifts, stretches, or reflections. In this case, the function g(x) = f(-x) + 3 represents a horizontal reflection of f(x) across the y-axis, followed by a vertical shift upward by 3 units. Understanding these transformations is crucial for accurately graphing the new function.
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Reflection Across the Y-Axis
Reflecting a function across the y-axis means that for every point (x, y) on the original graph, there is a corresponding point (-x, y) on the reflected graph. This transformation changes the sign of the x-coordinates while keeping the y-coordinates the same, which is essential for graphing g(x) = f(-x).
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Vertical Shift
A vertical shift involves moving the entire graph of a function up or down without altering its shape. In the function g(x) = f(-x) + 3, the '+3' indicates that the graph of f(-x) will be shifted upward by 3 units. This shift affects the y-coordinates of all points on the graph, which is important for determining the final position of g(x).
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Related Practice
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