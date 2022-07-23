Textbook Question
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
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Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = −ƒ( x/2) +1
Find the average rate of change of the function from x1 to x2. f(x) = x² + 2x from x1 = 3 to x2 = 5
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = 8, passing through (4, −1)
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = 2x + 3
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x² + y = 25