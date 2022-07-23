Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)
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Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x+1)
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 3/(x-4)
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, 4), (3, 5), (4, 4), (4, 5)}
Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x)=3x+8 and g(x) = (x-8)/3