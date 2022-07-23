Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)
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Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y = 8
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (4, -1) and (-6, 3)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x+1)
Determine whether each relation is a function. Give the domain and range for each relation. {(3, 4), (3, 5), (4, 4), (4, 5)}
Write an equation for line L in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.