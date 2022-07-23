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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 4
Chapter 3, Problem 4

Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y = 8

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the given equation in terms of y to isolate it. Start with the equation 2x + y = 8 and subtract 2x from both sides to get y = -2x + 8.
Recall the definition of a function: For y to be a function of x, each input value of x must correspond to exactly one output value of y.
Examine the rewritten equation y = -2x + 8. Notice that for any given value of x, there is exactly one corresponding value of y because the equation is linear.
Conclude that the equation y = -2x + 8 defines y as a function of x because it satisfies the condition of having one unique output for each input.
If needed, you can also verify this by graphing the equation y = -2x + 8, which will produce a straight line, further confirming that it represents a function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Definition

A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). To determine if an equation defines y as a function of x, we must check if for every x, there is a unique y. This means that no x-value can produce multiple y-values.
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Vertical Line Test

The vertical line test is a visual way to determine if a graph represents a function. If any vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point, the relation is not a function. This test helps to quickly assess the uniqueness of y-values for given x-values.
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Solving for y

To analyze whether an equation defines y as a function of x, we often rearrange the equation to solve for y. In the case of 2x + y = 8, isolating y gives y = 8 - 2x, which clearly shows that for each x, there is a corresponding unique y, confirming that it is a function.
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