Textbook Question
Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)
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Find the domain of each function. g(x) = 2/(x+5)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. 2x + y = 8
Find the distance between each pair of points. If necessary, express answers in simplified radical form and then round to two decimal places. (4, -1) and (-6, 3)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x+1)
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x) = 4x + 9 and g(x) = (x-9)/4
Find f(g(x)) and g (f(x)) and determine whether each pair of functions ƒ and g are inverses of each other. f(x)=3x+8 and g(x) = (x-8)/3