Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛x+2
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 108
In Exercises 107–108, write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-2. 4), r = 6
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Recall the standard form of the equation of a circle: , where is the center of the circle and is the radius.
Substitute the given center into the formula. This means and .
Substitute the given radius into the formula. Remember to square the radius, so .
Write the equation by replacing , , and in the standard form: .
Simplify the equation: . This is the standard form of the equation of the circle.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Form of a Circle's Equation
The standard form of a circle's equation is given by (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center of the circle and r is the radius. This format allows for easy identification of the circle's center and radius, facilitating graphing and analysis.
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Coordinates of the Center
The center of a circle is represented by the coordinates (h, k). In this case, the center is given as (-2, 4), meaning the circle is centered at the point where x = -2 and y = 4 on the Cartesian plane. Understanding the center's coordinates is crucial for correctly applying them in the standard form equation.
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Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System
Radius of a Circle
The radius of a circle is the distance from the center to any point on the circle. It is denoted by r and is a critical component in the standard form equation. In this problem, the radius is given as 6, which means that the circle extends 6 units from the center in all directions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2)(x − 2)³ – 1
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 109–111, give the center and radius of each circle. x^2 + y^2 - 4x + 2y - 4 = 0
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Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2)
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Textbook Question
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛(x-2)
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Textbook Question
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve by completing the square: y² – 6y — 4 = 0.
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