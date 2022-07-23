Transformations of Functions

Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For example, the function h(x) = (1/2)(x − 2)³ – 1 represents a horizontal shift to the right by 2 units, a vertical stretch by a factor of 1/2, and a downward shift by 1 unit. Mastery of these transformations allows for the accurate graphing of modified functions based on their parent functions.