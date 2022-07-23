In Exercises 107–108, write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-2. 4), r = 6
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 112
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2)
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Start by graphing the parent function f(x) = ∛x. This is the cube root function, which has a characteristic shape. The graph passes through the origin (0, 0), is symmetric about the origin, and increases slowly for positive x and decreases slowly for negative x.
Identify the transformations applied to the parent function to obtain g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2). The transformations include a horizontal shift, a vertical compression, and a vertical scaling.
The term (x-2) inside the cube root indicates a horizontal shift to the right by 2 units. This means the graph of f(x) = ∛x will be shifted 2 units to the right.
The coefficient (1/2) outside the cube root represents a vertical compression by a factor of 1/2. This means the y-values of the graph will be scaled down by half, making the graph appear 'flatter.'
Combine these transformations: Start with the graph of f(x) = ∛x, shift it 2 units to the right, and then compress it vertically by a factor of 1/2. Plot the resulting graph to visualize g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cube Root Function
The cube root function, f(x) = ∛x, is a fundamental mathematical function that returns the number whose cube is x. It is defined for all real numbers and has a characteristic S-shaped curve that passes through the origin (0,0). Understanding its basic shape and properties, such as its domain and range, is essential for graphing and transforming the function.
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Transformations of Functions
Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. For example, the function g(x) = (1/2)∛(x-2) includes a horizontal shift to the right by 2 units and a vertical compression by a factor of 1/2. Mastery of these transformations allows one to manipulate the graph of the original function to create new functions.
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Graphing Techniques
Graphing techniques involve plotting points and understanding the behavior of functions to create accurate representations of their graphs. This includes identifying key features such as intercepts, asymptotes, and end behavior. For the cube root function and its transformations, knowing how to apply these techniques is crucial for visualizing the changes made by the transformations.
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