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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 111
Chapter 3, Problem 111

In Exercises 109–111, give the center and radius of each circle. x^2 + y^2 - 4x + 2y - 4 = 0

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Rewrite the given equation of the circle: x^2 + y^2 - 4x + 2y - 4 = 0. Group the terms involving x and y together: (x^2 - 4x) + (y^2 + 2y) = 4.
Complete the square for the x-terms. Take half the coefficient of x (which is -4), square it, and add it inside the parentheses: (x^2 - 4x + 4). To maintain equality, add 4 to the right-hand side of the equation.
Complete the square for the y-terms. Take half the coefficient of y (which is 2), square it, and add it inside the parentheses: (y^2 + 2y + 1). To maintain equality, add 1 to the right-hand side of the equation.
Rewrite the equation with the completed squares: (x - 2)^2 + (y + 1)^2 = 9. This is now in the standard form of a circle: (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2, where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius.
Identify the center and radius from the equation. The center is (h, k) = (2, -1), and the radius is r = \(\sqrt{9}\) = 3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Circle

The standard form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. To identify the center and radius from a general equation, it is often necessary to rearrange the equation into this standard form through completing the square.
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Circles in Standard Form

Completing the Square

Completing the square is a method used to transform a quadratic expression into a perfect square trinomial. This technique involves manipulating the equation to isolate the variable terms and create a squared term, which simplifies the process of identifying the center and radius of a circle.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Quadratic Equations

Quadratic equations are polynomial equations of the form ax² + bx + c = 0. In the context of circles, the terms involving x and y can be rearranged to form a quadratic equation, which is essential for identifying the geometric properties of the circle, such as its center and radius.
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Introduction to Quadratic Equations
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