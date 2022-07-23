Textbook Question
In Exercises 107–108, write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-2. 4), r = 6
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In Exercises 107–108, write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-2. 4), r = 6
Begin by graphing the standard cubic function, f(x) = x³. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. h(x) = (1/2)(x − 2)³ – 1
In Exercises 109–111, give the center and radius of each circle. x^2 + y^2 - 4x + 2y - 4 = 0
In Exercises 105–106, find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (2, 6) and (-12, 4)
Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛(x-2)
Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve by completing the square: y² – 6y — 4 = 0.