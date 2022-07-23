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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 107
Chapter 3, Problem 107

Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛x+2

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Start by understanding the parent function f(x) = ∛x. This is the cube root function, which has a characteristic shape. The graph passes through the origin (0, 0), increases to the right, and decreases to the left. It is symmetric about the origin, meaning it is an odd function.
Graph the parent function f(x) = ∛x. Plot key points such as (-8, -2), (-1, -1), (0, 0), (1, 1), and (8, 2). These points are derived from the cube root of x values.
Now, analyze the transformation applied to f(x) to obtain g(x) = ∛x + 2. The '+2' indicates a vertical shift upward by 2 units. This means every point on the graph of f(x) will move 2 units higher.
Apply the vertical shift to the key points of f(x). For example, the point (0, 0) on f(x) becomes (0, 2) on g(x), the point (1, 1) becomes (1, 3), and so on. Adjust all the plotted points accordingly.
Draw the graph of g(x) = ∛x + 2 by connecting the transformed points smoothly, maintaining the same shape as the parent function. Ensure the graph still reflects the cube root function's characteristic behavior, but shifted upward by 2 units.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cube Root Function

The cube root function, denoted as f(x) = ∛x, is a type of radical function that returns the number which, when cubed, gives the input x. This function is defined for all real numbers and has a characteristic S-shaped curve that passes through the origin (0,0). Understanding its basic shape and properties is essential for graphing transformations.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Graph Transformations

Graph transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. In this case, the transformation applied to the cube root function f(x) = ∛x to obtain g(x) = ∛x + 2 is a vertical shift upwards by 2 units. Recognizing how these transformations affect the graph is crucial for accurately sketching the new function.
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Intro to Transformations

Vertical Shift

A vertical shift occurs when a function is adjusted by adding or subtracting a constant from its output. For g(x) = ∛x + 2, the '+2' indicates that every point on the graph of f(x) = ∛x is moved up by 2 units. This concept is fundamental in understanding how the graph's position changes without altering its shape.
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Shifts of Functions
Related Practice
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Begin by graphing the cube root function, f(x) = ∛x. Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. g(x) = ∛(x-2)

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Exercises 103–105 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve by completing the square: y² – 6y — 4 = 0.

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