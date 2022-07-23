Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−6, 4) and is perpendicular to the line that has an x intercept of 2 and a y-intercept of -4.
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 21
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)+2
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Identify the given function transformation: \(g(x) = f(x-1) + 2\). This means the graph of \(f(x)\) is shifted horizontally and vertically.
Understand the horizontal shift: The term \((x-1)\) inside the function indicates a shift to the right by 1 unit. So, every point \((x, y)\) on \(f(x)\) moves to \((x+1, y)\) on \(g(x)\).
Understand the vertical shift: The \(+2\) outside the function means the graph is shifted up by 2 units. So, every point \((x, y)\) on \(f(x)\) moves to \((x, y+2)\) on \(g(x)\).
Apply both transformations to each key point on the graph of \(f(x)\): For example, the point \((-2, 0)\) on \(f(x)\) will move to \((-2+1, 0+2) = (-1, 2)\) on \(g(x)\). Repeat this for the points \((0, -4)\) and \((2, 0)\).
Plot the new points on the coordinate plane and connect them with the same shape as the original graph to complete the graph of \(g(x)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Transformations
Function transformations involve shifting, stretching, compressing, or reflecting the graph of a function. In this problem, the function g(x) = f(x - 1) + 2 represents a horizontal shift to the right by 1 unit and a vertical shift upward by 2 units of the original function f(x). Understanding these shifts helps in accurately graphing the transformed function.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Horizontal Shifts
A horizontal shift occurs when the input variable x is replaced by (x - h), shifting the graph h units to the right if h is positive, or to the left if h is negative. For g(x) = f(x - 1), the graph of f(x) moves 1 unit to the right. This affects the x-coordinates of all points on the graph.
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Vertical Shifts
A vertical shift happens when a constant k is added to the function, changing it to f(x) + k. This moves the graph up by k units if k is positive, or down if k is negative. In g(x) = f(x - 1) + 2, adding 2 shifts the entire graph of f(x - 1) upward by 2 units, affecting the y-coordinates.
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