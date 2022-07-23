Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−6, 4) and is perpendicular to the line that has an x intercept of 2 and a y-intercept of -4.
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Chapter 3, Problem 21a
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x+y³ = 8
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Step 1: Recall the definition of a function. A function is a relationship where each input (x) corresponds to exactly one output (y). To determine if the given equation defines y as a function of x, we need to check if there is a unique value of y for every value of x.
Step 2: Start with the given equation: . Rearrange the equation to isolate y³. Subtract x from both sides: .
Step 3: To solve for y, take the cube root of both sides: . This step introduces the possibility of multiple values for y depending on the nature of the cube root.
Step 4: Recall that the cube root function is unique for real numbers. Unlike square roots, cube roots do not produce multiple values for a given input. Therefore, for every value of x, there is exactly one corresponding value of y.
Step 5: Conclude that the equation defines y as a function of x because the cube root operation ensures a unique output for each input.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Definition
A function is a relation where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). To determine if an equation defines y as a function of x, we must check if for every x, there is a unique y that satisfies the equation.
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Vertical Line Test
The vertical line test is a visual method used to determine if a graph represents a function. If any vertical line intersects the graph at more than one point, the relation is not a function, indicating that a single x-value corresponds to multiple y-values.
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Implicit Functions
An implicit function is defined by an equation involving both x and y, where y is not isolated. In the equation x + y³ = 8, we need to analyze whether y can be expressed solely in terms of x, which affects whether it can be classified as a function.
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