Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-2, -8) and (−6, −2)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. x+y³ = 8
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)+2
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = 1/x
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(5x+35)