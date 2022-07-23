Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+1)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x.
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = √x +4
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/√(x - 3)