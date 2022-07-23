Textbook Question
Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
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Use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Slope = −1, passing through (−4, − 1/4)
Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-2, -8) and (−6, −2)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x.
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−2, 6) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = -4.
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = √x +4
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = √(5x+35)