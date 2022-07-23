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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 19a
Chapter 3, Problem 19a

Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = √x +4

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Step 1: Recall the definition of a function. A function is a relation where each input (x) corresponds to exactly one output (y).
Step 2: Analyze the given equation y = √x + 4. The square root function (√x) is defined only for x ≥ 0, as the square root of a negative number is not a real number.
Step 3: For each valid input x (x ≥ 0), the square root function produces exactly one output. Adding 4 to this output does not change the fact that there is only one output for each input.
Step 4: Since the equation y = √x + 4 produces exactly one value of y for each valid x, it satisfies the definition of a function.
Step 5: Conclude that the equation y = √x + 4 defines y as a function of x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Definition

A function is a relation between a set of inputs and a set of possible outputs where each input is related to exactly one output. In mathematical terms, for a relation to be a function, no two ordered pairs can have the same first element with different second elements. This concept is crucial for determining if an equation defines y as a function of x.
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Vertical Line Test

The vertical line test is a visual way to determine if a curve is a function. If any vertical line intersects the graph of the relation at more than one point, then the relation is not a function. This test helps to quickly assess whether an equation like y = √x + 4 defines y as a function of x.
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Square Root Function

The square root function, represented as y = √x, is defined only for non-negative values of x, meaning x must be greater than or equal to zero. This function produces a unique output for each valid input, reinforcing the idea that it defines y as a function of x. Understanding the domain of this function is essential for analyzing the given equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.

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Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/√(x - 3)

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