Textbook Question
use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)
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use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g.
g(x) = f(x-1)
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = f(x+1)
Determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x.
The functions in Exercises 11-28 are all one-to-one. For each function, a. Find an equation for f-1(x), the inverse function. b. Verify that your equation is correct by showing that f(ƒ-1 (x)) = = x and ƒ-1 (f(x)) = x. f(x) = (x+2)³
Write an equation in slope-intercept form of a linear function f whose graph satisfies the given conditions. The graph of ƒ passes through (−2, 6) and is perpendicular to the line whose equation is x = -4.
Find the domain of each function. f(x) = 1/√(x - 3)