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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 21
Chapter 3, Problem 21

Find the midpoint of each line segment with the given endpoints. (-2, -8) and (−6, −2)

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1
Recall the midpoint formula for a line segment with endpoints \((x_1, y_1)\) and \((x_2, y_2)\): \[\text{Midpoint} = \left( \frac{\,x_1 + x_2}{2}, \frac{\,y_1 + y_2}{2} \right)\]
Identify the coordinates of the given endpoints: \(x_1 = -2, y_1 = -8\) and \(x_2 = -6, y_2 = -2\).
Substitute the values into the midpoint formula: \[\left( \frac{-2 + (-6)}{2}, \frac{-8 + (-2)}{2} \right)\]
Simplify the expressions inside the parentheses by performing the addition in the numerators: \[\left( \frac{-2 - 6}{2}, \frac{-8 - 2}{2} \right)\]
Calculate the final coordinates of the midpoint by dividing each sum by 2: \[\left( \frac{-8}{2}, \frac{-10}{2} \right)\]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane and Points

The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional system where each point is identified by an ordered pair (x, y). Understanding how to plot and interpret points is essential for visualizing line segments and their properties.
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Line Segment

A line segment is the part of a line bounded by two endpoints. Knowing the endpoints allows us to analyze properties like length and midpoint, which are fundamental in coordinate geometry.
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Midpoint Formula

The midpoint formula calculates the point exactly halfway between two endpoints. It is given by ((x1 + x2)/2, (y1 + y2)/2), averaging the x-coordinates and y-coordinates separately to find the midpoint.
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