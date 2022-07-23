Vertical Compression and Reflection

Vertical compression and reflection involve scaling the output of a function and flipping it over the x-axis. In g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2), the factor of -1 indicates a reflection across the x-axis, while the factor of 1/2 compresses the graph vertically, making it half as tall. This alters the y-values of the function, affecting the overall shape of the graph.