Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)
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Key Concepts
Function Transformation
Horizontal Shifts
Vertical Compression and Reflection
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. f(x)=2x-1
Evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify. f(x) = |x+3|/(x + 3) c. f(−9 - x)
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x, g(x) = x + 3
Write the standard form of the equation of the circle with the given center and radius. Center (-4, 0), r = 10