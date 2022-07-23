Step 4: Determine the domain of the resulting function. The domain is the set of all x-values for which the function is defined. For ƒ(x) = √x, the square root requires x ≥ 0 (since you cannot take the square root of a negative number in the real number system). For g(x) = x − 4, there are no restrictions on x. Therefore, the domain of (ƒ + g)(x) is x ≥ 0.