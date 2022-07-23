Textbook Question
Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
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Find f−g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = x, g(x) = x + 3
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -(1/2)f(x+2)
Find fg and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √x, g(x) = x − 4