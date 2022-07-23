Square Root Functions

Square root functions, such as f(x) = √(x - 2) and g(x) = √(2 - x), are defined only for values that make the expression under the square root non-negative. This means that for f(x), x must be greater than or equal to 2, while for g(x), x must be less than or equal to 2. Understanding these constraints is crucial for determining the domain of the combined functions.