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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 49
Chapter 3, Problem 49

In Exercises 41–52, give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. x² + (y − 1)² = 1

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Step 1: Recognize the standard form of a circle's equation, which is (x − h)² + (y − k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center of the circle and r is the radius.
Step 2: Compare the given equation x² + (y − 1)² = 1 to the standard form. Notice that h = 0 (since x² is the same as (x − 0)²), k = 1 (from (y − 1)²), and r² = 1.
Step 3: Determine the center of the circle. From the comparison, the center is (h, k) = (0, 1).
Step 4: Find the radius of the circle. Since r² = 1, take the square root of both sides to find r = √1 = 1.
Step 5: To graph the circle, plot the center at (0, 1) and draw a circle with a radius of 1. The domain of the circle is the set of x-values from -1 to 1, and the range is the set of y-values from 0 to 2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circle Equation

The standard form of a circle's equation is (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r², where (h, k) is the center and r is the radius. In the given equation, x² + (y - 1)² = 1, we can identify the center as (0, 1) and the radius as 1, since r² = 1.
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Circles in Standard Form

Graphing Circles

To graph a circle, plot the center point and use the radius to mark points in all directions (up, down, left, right) from the center. The resulting shape is a circle, and understanding how to accurately represent this visually is crucial for analyzing the relation's domain and range.
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Circles in Standard Form

Domain and Range

The domain of a relation refers to all possible x-values, while the range refers to all possible y-values. For the circle described, the domain is [-1, 1] and the range is [0, 2], as these intervals encompass all x and y coordinates that the circle can reach based on its center and radius.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
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