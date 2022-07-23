Textbook Question
Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. y = -2
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Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. y = -2
Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -f(x + 1) − 1
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range off and ƒ¯¹. f(x) = √(x-1)
In Exercises 46–49, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the line. 2x + 3y + 6 = 0
In Exercises 31–50, find f/g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x +4), g(x) = √(x − 1)
Find ƒ+g, f−g, fg, and f/g. Determine the domain for each function. f(x) = √(x -2), g(x) = √(2-x)