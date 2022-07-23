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Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 2 - Functions and GraphsProblem 49
Chapter 3, Problem 49

Graph each equation in a rectangular coordinate system. y = -2

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Identify the type of equation given. The equation \(y = -2\) represents a horizontal line because \(y\) is constant for all values of \(x\).
Understand that for any value of \(x\), the value of \(y\) will always be \(-2\). This means the line is parallel to the \(x\)-axis.
To graph the line, plot several points where \(y = -2\). For example, points like \((0, -2)\), \((1, -2)\), and \((-1, -2)\) all lie on the line.
Draw a straight horizontal line through all these points extending across the coordinate plane.
Label the line with its equation \(y = -2\) to clearly indicate which line you have graphed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Horizontal Lines

A horizontal line in the coordinate plane has the same y-value for all x-values. The equation y = -2 represents a horizontal line crossing the y-axis at -2, meaning every point on the line has y-coordinate -2 regardless of x.
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Rectangular Coordinate System

The rectangular coordinate system consists of two perpendicular axes: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). Points are located using ordered pairs (x, y), where x is the horizontal position and y is the vertical position.
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Plotting Points from an Equation

To graph an equation, identify points that satisfy it by substituting values for variables. For y = -2, choose any x-values and plot points with y fixed at -2, then connect these points to form the line.
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