Use the graph of y = f(x) to graph each function g. g(x) = -½ ƒ ( x + 2) - 2
Give the center and radius of the circle described by the equation and graph each equation. Use the graph to identify the relation's domain and range. x² + y² = 16
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Key Concepts
Equation of a Circle
Graphing Circles
Domain and Range of a Circle
In Exercises 41–44, use the given conditions to write an equation for each line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form. Passing through (-3, 2) with slope - 6
Find ƒ+g and determine the domain for each function. f(x) = 2 + 1/x, g(x) = 1/x
In Exercises 39-52, a. Find an equation for ƒ¯¹(x). b. Graph ƒ and ƒ¯¹(x) in the same rectangular coordinate system. c. Use interval notation to give the domain and the range of f and ƒ¯¹. ƒ(x) = x² − 4, x ≥ 0
In Exercises 39–48, give the slope and y-intercept of each line whose equation is given. Then graph the linear function. f(x) = -2x+1
Graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x) = -2x, g(x) = -2x-1